PUTRAJAYA, April 15 — Communications minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said two Malaysian vessels are currently on their way back to the country, while five others remain in the Strait of Hormuz.

He said one of the vessels is expected to arrive on April 17 and another anticipated to reach its destination the following week.

“At present, two vessels are reported to be en route. One is expected to arrive on April 17, while the other is likely to arrive the following week.

“Five vessels remain in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said during the ministry’s weekly press conference here today.

He also said the government will continue to closely monitor the movement of the vessels and ensure that all aspects of crew safety and cargo security are prioritised.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that one of the seven vessels previously stranded in the Strait of Hormuz had safely passed through the waters and is now heading towards Malaysia.

Anwar also said that the remaining six vessels have received approval and are awaiting their turn to pass through the key trade route.