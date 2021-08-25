Bursa Malaysia higher at midafternoon

Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at midafternoon, supported by strong investors’ appetite, solid corporate earnings and better commodity prices. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at midafternoon, supported by strong investors’ appetite, solid corporate earnings and better commodity prices.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) went up 9.23 points to 1,562.60 from yesterday’s close of 1,553.37.

The market bellwether opened 1.21 points higher at 1,554.58.

Market breadth, however, was negative with losers edging past gainers 513 to 465, while 444 counters were unchanged, 829 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.28 billion shares worth RM1.81 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional gained 21 sen to RM10.18, Press Metal and IOI Corp was 10 sen higher at RM5.10 and RM3.99 respectively, while Top Glove and Maxis rose five sen to RM3.90 and RM4.58 respectively.

Meanwhile, Maybank increased one sen to RM8.33 and Public Bank dropped one sen to RM4.10.

Among the actives, Kanger International decreased half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, MMAG went down 1.5 sen to 10 sen, Sapura Energy was flat at 12 sen and Serba Dinamik improved 1.5 sen to 43.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 45.98 points to 11,411.33, the FBMT 100 Index was 47.33 points up at 11,118.51, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 72.15 points to 12,493.49, the FBM 70 was 8.05 points lower at 14,923.35 and the FBM ACE lost 44.62 points to 7,282.87.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index increased 47.43 points to 6,662.27, the Financial Services Index recovered 24.81 points to 15,361.24 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.37 points to 192.74. — Bernama