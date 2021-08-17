Surina to relinquish role as MDEC CEO effective Aug 31

MDEC said Surina has overseen the successful 'Reinvent' mission at MDEC. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chief executive officer Surina Shukri will be relinquishing her role with effect from Aug 31, 2021.

MDEC said Surina has overseen the successful “Reinvent” mission at MDEC, resulting in an agile and professional agency operating at a high level of integrity, delivering high impact initiatives benefiting the people, businesses and investors.

“She has also been a key contributor to establishing digital and technology as a national agenda in line with the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint or MyDIGITAL and the National 4IR Policy,” it said in a statement today.

Commenting on her departure, Surina said it has been an absolute privilege to lead MDEC and the nation’s digital economy agenda forward through the unexpected changes and significant challenges over the past two years and seven months.

“I am proud of what the team at MDEC has accomplished in these circumstances, focused on firmly establishing our beloved Malaysia as the Heart of Digital Asean.

“I am confident this team will continue to build on the successes that have been achieved to fully deliver on our mandate to the people and nation,” she said.

Appointed on Jan 16, 2019, Surina was named the World’s 50 Most Influential People Revolutionising Governance in the Agile 50 list compiled by Apolitical and the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Agile Governance in 2020. — Bernama