Stats Dept: Manufacturing sales up 6.5pc to RM124.4m in June

For the second quarter of 2021, DoSM said the sales value of the manufacturing sector grew 33.9 per cent y-o-y to RM377.7 billion. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Malaysia’s manufacturing sales rose by 6.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM124.4 million in June 2021, says the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the sales value for the month grew by 1.3 per cent compared to May 2021, driven by the 41.6 per cent growth in the petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products subsector, especially in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products industries.

“The expansion was also attributed to the food, beverages and tobacco products subsector (9.0 per cent), supported by the manufacture of food products.

“Electrical and electronics products subsector also recorded an increase of 2.2 per cent, mainly in the manufacture of electrical equipment,” he said in a statement on the release of the June 2021 monthly manufacturing statistics today.

Mohd Uzir noted that the total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector during the month stood at 2,215,420 persons — an increase of 1.2 per cent y-o-y from 2,188,142 persons in June 2020.

“The increase was contributed by the rise in the number of employees in the electrical and electronic products (4.4 per cent) and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastics products (3.8 per cent),” he added.

The report also stated that salaries and wages paid rose by 3.5 per cent y-o-y or RM247.2 million to RM7.36 billion during the month under review.

Simultaneously, sales value per employee rose by 5.2 per cent y-o-y to RM56,135, while the average salaries and wages per employee stood at RM3,322.

For the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2021), DoSM said the sales value of the manufacturing sector grew 33.9 per cent y-o-y to RM377.7 billion.

“The increase was driven by transport equipment and other manufactured products (47.3 per cent y-o-y), petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastics products (46.3 per cent y-o-y) and electrical and electronics products (30.0 per cent y-o-y).

“The number of employees and salaries and wages rose 1.2 per cent and 6.0 per cent, respectively, in Q2 2021,” it said.

Meanwhile, sales value in the first half of 2021 also registered an increase of 20.1 per cent y-o-y to RM746.0 billion, said DoSM. — Bernama