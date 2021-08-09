Relaxation for fully vaccinated individuals may boost business sector, says minister

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement yesterday on the relaxation was most appropriate as it could restore the shine for entrepreneurs, especially those in the food and tourism sectors. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — It is hoped that the easing of certain restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals can help to revitalise the business sector in these challenging times, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement yesterday on the relaxation was most appropriate as it could restore the shine for entrepreneurs, especially those in the food and tourism sectors.

When unveiling the relaxation of restrictions, Muhyiddin said that People’s Economy and Business Continuity was one of the three key aspects in the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Micro, small and medium industries (MSMI) are very dependent on the support of the people or customers to ensure business continuity. It cannot be denied that the government’s effort in ramping up the vaccination rate has achieved commendable success.

“It is proven that the people have responded to the government’s call to get vaccinated. It is hoped that MSMI will not be excluded from this vaccination (drive),” Wan Junaidi said in a statement today.

MSMI contributes significantly to the country’s socio-economic development, with more than 1.15 million of them in 2020 providing employment for 7.3 million people or almost half of the country’s work force. — Bernama