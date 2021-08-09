Bursa Malaysia slightly higher at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Bursa Malaysia was slightly higher at mid-afternoon, with the key index remaining in positive territory amid weaker market sentiment on the regional stock markets, dealers said

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.06 points to 1,493.86 from Friday’s close of 1,489.80.

The index opened 1.96 points better at 1,491.76.

On the broader market, losers slightly led gainers 465 versus 458, while 418 counters were unchanged, 854 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.6 billion units worth RM1.45 billion.

A dealer said the risk appetite among Asian bourses initially soured amid concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s tapering but progress over the US infrastructure spending talks in the Senate and China’s inflation numbers for July provide some cushion to the cautious tone.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added 2.0 sen to RM8.00, Public Bank went up 1.0 sen to RM3.95, Tenaga Nasional improved 5.0 sen to RM9.66, IHH Healthcare went up 6.0 sen to RM5.80 while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.99.

Among the actives, Dagang Nexchange slipped 1.0 sen to 81.5 sen, Kejuruteraan Asastera declined 1.5 sen to 54 sen, while Avillion perked 2.5 sen to 16.5 sen and Hiap Teck earned half-a-sen to 54.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 28.81 points higher at 10,982.91, the FBMT 100 Index gained 27.41 points to 10,691.04, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 16.68 points to 12,052.63, the FBM 70 bagged 31.04 points to 14,590.22 but the FBM ACE shed 13.64 points to 7,162.34.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 7.35 points to 14,711.81, the Plantation Index gave up 27.46 points for 6,097.99, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.49 of-a-point to 189.18. — Bernama