Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-morning on continued buying support in selected heavyweights.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.20 points to 1,496 from 1,489.80 on Friday.

The index opened 1.96 points better at 1,491.76.

Market breadth was positive as gainers outpaced losers 406 versus 384, while 414 counters were unchanged, 991 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.62 billion units worth RM830.70 million.

A dealer said that most Asian markets had opened lower on Monday amidst the sharp dip in gold and oil prices, noting that investors’ sentiment was shaken by a sudden drop in gold as a break of US$1,750 an ounce triggered stop-loss sales, taking it to as low as US$1,684 an ounce.

Meanwhile, oil benchmark Brent crude fell by 2.0 per cent on concerns that the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 would temper travel demand.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank went up 3.0 sen to RM8.01, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals added 1.0 sen each to RM3.95 and RM8, respectively, TNB improved 6.0 sen to RM9.67 and IHH Healthcare gained 5.0 sen to RM5.79.

Among the actives, DNex eased half-a-sen to 82 sen, Avillion and Hiap Teck added 2.0 sen each to 16 sen and 56 sen, respectively, while Kejuruteraan Asastera earned half-a-sen to 56 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 34.95 points higher at 10,989.05, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 34.21 points to 10,697.84, the FBM 70 perked 7.46 points to 14,566.64, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 24.61 points to 12,060.56, while the FBM ACE declined 9.56 points to 7,166.42.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 21.27 points to 14,725.73 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.63 of-a-point to 189.32, while the Plantation Index reduced 14.10 points to 6,111.35. — Bernama