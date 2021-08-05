Bursa Malaysia extends gains at afternoon

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Bursa Malaysia extended earlier gains to mid-afternoon on continuous buying support in heavyweights.

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.20 points to 1,493.53 from Wednesday’s close of 1,491.53.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 459 versus 401, while 465 counters were unchanged, 867 untraded, and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.35 billion units worth RM1.39 billion.

Market sentiment has somewhat recovered as the political uncertainty was addressed following Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday on the resumption of the Parliament sitting next month, as well as the increasing vaccination rate.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM8.04, Public Bank and IHH added one sen each to RM3.97 and RM5.72 respectively, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.00.

Tenaga, however, fell nine sen to RM9.74.

Among the actives, Vsolar and Saudee inched up half-a-sen each to 1.5 sen and 9.5 sen respectively, Fintec and Kanger were flat at 2.5 sen and 6.5 sen respectively, while Kejuruteraan slipped one sen to 60 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 16.91 points higher at 10,972.37, the FBMT 100 Index earned 15.34 points to 10,684.6, the FBM 70 advanced 19.51 points to 14,565.76, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 19.09 points to 12,051.01, and the FBM ACE jumped 99.32 points to 7,181.79.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index garnered 34.6 points to 14,749.26, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.21 of-a-point to 187.72, while the Plantation Index trimmed 13.71 points to 6,052.74. — Bernama