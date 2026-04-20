KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The supply of medical devices in Malaysia remains stable and under control despite the global energy crisis affecting the availability of certain high-risk imported products.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in a statement today, said it is closely monitoring the situation and has implemented ongoing mitigation measures to ensure the continuity of the country’s healthcare system.

As part of proactive efforts, the Medical Device Authority (MDA) has finalised a strategic agreement with Chinese authorities to increase the supply of resin and naphtha for local industrial use.

“This initiative aims to stabilise the supply chain and ensure the continued production of critical medical devices in Malaysia. The additional supply will serve as a key catalyst in addressing current raw material shortages,” said the ministry.

The agreement followed strategic discussions chaired by the MDA chief executive, who is also chairman of the Global Harmonisation Working Party (GHWP), together with the director of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Administration and the Deputy Mayor of Pudong New Area.

“The Malaysian government expresses its appreciation to the Chinese government for its strong commitment to supporting the stability of raw material supply chains for the regional medical device industry,” the statement added.

MOH said it will continue to closely monitor developments to ensure the efficient and prudent distribution of medical supplies, based on clinical needs and for the well-being of the people. — Bernama