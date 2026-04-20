KOTA BELUD, April 20 — A boat carrying eight people capsized off Kampung Tamau Batu Gadung here yesterday afternoon, leaving one dead, one missing, and six survivors.

The 18-year-old victim was found by members of the public at about 9.50pm, roughly 700 metres from the capsized boat location, before being taken to hospital by villagers, Malay news outlet BH reported.

The 18-year-old was later confirmed dead at Kota Belud Hospital.

A 23-year-old man remains missing as search and rescue operations continue.

Authorities said the incident happened at about 5.20pm when the boat, carrying eight people out fishing, was believed to have been hit by strong waves before overturning at a river mouth.

Six other occupants managed to swim to safety and reach the riverbank.