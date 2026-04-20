KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Malaysia’s pursuit of active non-alignment enables it to maintain working relationships with major powers even during global uncertainties, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Speaking at this year’s Defence Services Asia and National Security Asia conference, Anwar said the policy allows Malaysian suppliers to easily penetrate global supply chains without encountering political complications.

Anwar said Malaysian companies manufacture high-quality wing structures and precision components, with one local enterprise holding a Tier 1 supplier status with a leading global aero-engine manufacturer.

“They have seen a government that follows through on what it commits to. They have seen an economy that held its ground while conditions around it deteriorated.

“And they have seen something that Malaysians ourselves do not say often enough: that this country makes things the world genuinely depends on,” Anwar told delegates at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Andul, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar were also present.

Anwar gave an assurance of intellectual property protection, enforcement of strategic trade controls and the creation of a conducive environment for companies to make commercial decisions.

He also highlighted Malaysia’s economic achievement amid the war in West Asia that continues to rattle investors globally.

“Yet in recent weeks, global funds bought over two billion dollars in Malaysian bonds, the highest inflow in 10 months.

“The ringgit has been Asia’s best-performing currency for two consecutive years. Our economy grew 5.2 per cent last year.

“Malaysia has also attracted record levels of investment, driven by manufacturing, semiconductors and aerospace.

“None of this arrived without effort. That work continues, and we will pursue it with discipline,” he said.