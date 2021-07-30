Pos Malaysia appoints Charles Brewer as new group CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Pos Malaysia Bhd has appointed Charles Brewer as its new group chief executive officer (CEO), effective Aug 1, 2021.

It said Brewer brought a wealth of experience in both logistics and postal services, in which, he started his career with DHL in 1984 as a courier and spent 34 years in the company with various roles.

“He has led operations for the global logistics giant in several countries, including in Malaysia between 2004 and 2006 as the CEO of DHL Express,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today,

Chairman Datuk Sri Syed Faisal Albar Syed Ali Rethza Albar said he believed Brewer’s global experience and extensive knowledge of the Asian market bodes well for Pos Malaysia.

“Brewer has built his strengths around understanding customer needs and efficiency of service, which are both the cornerstones of any customer-facing business.

“Critically, he also believes in employee engagement as one of the tools towards achieving an organisation’ s strategic targets,” he added. — Bernama