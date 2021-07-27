Matrade promoting local brands via Malaysia Export Exhibition Centre

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is promoting Malaysian brands beyond boundaries through the Malaysia Export Exhibition Centre (MEEC).

In a statement today, the national trade promotion agency said the MEEC showcases a wide range of Malaysian brands covering more than 25 categories of products and services.

“Spanning across 4,500 square metres at a permanent display area in Menara Matrade, Kuala Lumpur, the MEEC can accommodate up to 500 exhibitors.

“The MEEC plays a vital role in enabling Malaysian companies to establish global footprints and raise the profile of Malaysian brands in international markets,” said Matrade.

To date, the MEEC has showcased products and categories from more than 6,000 Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and exporters, the statement added.

Chief executive officer Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said the showcase of exhibits in the MEEC is a reflection of what Malaysia can offer to the world.

“The selection of companies as MEEC exhibitors, therefore, takes into account companies’ readiness as well as capabilities to export products or services of a high standard,” he said.

Amidst the challenges posed by Covid-19, Matrade said many programmes to promote MEEC exhibitors were not able to be carried out through conventional ways.

“Consequently, Matrade has pivoted and embraced its execution strategy by leveraging on technology and digital platforms to ensure business continuity and global business opportunities.

“For the first half of 2021, more than 350 MEEC exhibitors participated in these digital platforms,” it said.

It also said that the MEEC will continue to support Malaysian companies to further expand their business activities with annual participation fees of RM600 for the manufacturing sector (products) and RM300 for the services sectors.

Malaysian companies are invited to register for the MEEC Session 2022 at www.matrade.gov.my/meec or email [email protected] for enquiries. — Bernama