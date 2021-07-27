Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-afternoon today, supported by persistent bargain hunting in selected heavyweight stocks.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.36 points better at 1,513.89 from yesterday’s close of 1,512.53.

The index opened 3.20 points higher at 1,515.73

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 558 versus 331, while 443 counters were unchanged, 894 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.75 billion units worth RM1.58 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.01, TNB gained three sen to RM9.73, IHH Healthcare bagged four sen to RM5.81, Petronas Chemicals eased three sen to RM7.96, while Public Bank was flat at RM4.00.

Among the actives, BCM Alliance OR fell 11.5 sen to half-a-sen, BCM Alliance eased half-a-sen to 15 sen, while Kanger, Serba Dinamik and PUC were flat at seven sen, 42 sen and 16.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 8.99 points to 11,103.30, the FBM 70 perked 8.92 points to 14,616.86 and the FBMT 100 Index went up 8.88 points to 10,802.25.

Meanwhile, FBM ACE slipped 41.18 points to 7,282.32 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 3.14 points easier at 12,213.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 25.31 points to 14,778.55, the Plantation Index increased 9.16 points to 6,198.89, while the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.19 of-a-point to 189.20. — Bernama