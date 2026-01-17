GEORGE TOWN, Jan 17 — The Penang government is fully aware of public concerns regarding connectivity issues, including ferry services and rail links at the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) Butterworth station.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow admitted that these are valid concerns and assured that the state government is paying close attention.

“I am encouraged that my executive councillors and the relevant agencies are already taking positive steps, including planned upgrades to the KTM Butterworth station and its surrounding facilities.

“This station is a key gateway to Penang, especially for domestic travellers who arrive by rail before crossing over to the island. A positive first impression begins there, and it is important that we get this right,” he said at the official launch of the Iconic Majorie Hotel here today.

The hotel was officially opened by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, Tun Ramli Ngah Talib. Also present were his wife, Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah; Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; and Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) Steven Sim.

Previously, the media reported that poor connectivity and inconsistent service along the ferry-rail link have turned a routine transfer into a primary source of anxiety and delay for commuters and tourists alike.

The media reported that what should be a seamless transit is instead a gauntlet of long distances, steep stairs and unreliable lifts — all negotiated under the relentless pressure of a ticking clock.

Meanwhile, Chow said that Penang has, in conjunction with the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026, established itself as a key medical tourism hub, supported by strong healthcare institutions and international confidence.

He said that Penang welcomed 449,289 foreign patients last year, and hotels like the Iconic Marjorie Penang are well-positioned to host these visitors and their families during their stay.

“While these numbers are encouraging, what matters most is how tourism growth translates into real benefits for our people — more jobs, stronger local businesses and a more resilient economy. Ensuring that this economic spillover reaches our communities must remain a key priority,” he added. — Bernama