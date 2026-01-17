PORT DICKSON, Jan 17 — Malaysian Army Chief General Datuk Azhan Md Othman has confirmed that 15 army officers were identified as being involved in alleged immoral activities linked to the so-called “Yeye” culture, which recently went viral on social media.

He said an internal investigation has been conducted and is currently in the process of taking fair and transparent action against the officers involved.

Azhan stressed that the Malaysian Army (TDM) takes any breach of orders, instructions and service regulations seriously, and firm action will be taken without compromise against those found guilty.

“This is a serious matter that must be addressed. I want to emphasise that wrongdoing is wrongdoing and will be punished. We do not protect individuals who are found guilty.

“I have also instructed the Criminal Investigation Branch of TDM and other relevant military agencies to carry out detailed investigations into all complaints received, including those related to this alleged immoral activity,” he said at a press conference held in conjunction with the graduation parade for recruits here today.

Meanwhile, Azhan stressed that the new TDM leadership would not compromise with any party, including senior-ranking officers, and that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

He said integrity and discipline are the core strengths of TDM, and any offence, even if it involves a single individual, can significantly affect the organisation’s overall image, credibility and public trust.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said it takes seriously allegations regarding the entry of unauthorised individuals and the alleged involvement in immoral activities within military camps, which had gone viral on social media.

Following this, the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) was instructed to carry out an immediate internal investigation to thoroughly determine the validity of the allegations.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,732 junior soldiers, including 596 female recruits, completed their respective Basic Military Training at the Army Basic Training Centre here.

Azhan said the graduation parade marked the young soldiers’ completion of basic military training and underscored TDM’s continued commitment to producing disciplined, high-quality and competent personnel to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and security. — Bernama