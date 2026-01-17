KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The registration of trainees for the National Service Training Programme Series 1/2026 at Territorial Army National Service Training Camp 505 in Pekan was suspended today after the number of trainees exceeded the camp’s maximum capacity.

National Service Training Department (JLKN) director-general Datuk Ya’cob Samiran said the decision was not a rejection, but an operational coordination measure to ensure every trainee gets the best and conducive training experience, and apologised for difficulties during today’s registration process.

“We did not expect the number of trainees who showed up today to exceed the capacity set. To ensure training quality, accommodation comfort and trainee safety, the department is forced to make the decision to suspend registration for some trainees.

“We ask them to return to unit for the time being as the camp cannot handle the overflow. Trainees allowed home today can submit travel claims according to existing guidelines and rules,” he said in a statement today.

Based on previous series, the percentage of no-shows were quite common, so overbooking was made to ensure every training slot was filled but the attendance for this series was extraordinary and unexpected, which proved the national service training programme is regarded well by Malaysians.

Those affected will be given priority for the second intake without having to go through the reselection process, he added.

The first series of national service that begins today at two Territorial Army Camps - Regiment 515 Kuala Lumpur and Regiment 505 Pekan Pahang will end on March 3. There will be four training sessions for this year. — Bernama