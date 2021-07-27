Alibaba Cloud appoints VSTECS Pericomp as its distributor in Malaysia

A booth introducing Alibaba Cloud services is seen at an exhibition venue during Alibaba Group’s 11.11 Singles’ Day global shopping festival in Shenzhen November 11, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — VSTECS Bhd unit VSTECS Pericomp Sdn Bhd has been appointed by Alibaba Cloud as the distributor of its high-performance public cloud services in Malaysia.

VSTECS chief executive officer Soong Jan Hsung said the company aims to leverage on its leading market position and extensive network of enterprise partners to accelerate cloud adoption in key industries across both the public and private sectors.

“Cloud adoption has become an essential part of the new agile business world and since opening its data centres in Malaysia in 2017 and 2018, Alibaba Cloud has been providing Malaysian enterprises a local choice to build their businesses and run their applications on an advanced, reliable and secure cloud platform,” he said in a statement.

Alibaba Cloud is the digital technology arm of Alibaba Group.

Soong said the partnership with Alibaba Cloud has come at an opportune time as the nation progresses towards the National Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) that “will see us accelerating the digital transformation together.”

“With our channel reach, we are confident this partnership will yield positive results for both parties moving forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence general manager Jordy Cao said the company believes the partnership will further upscale the local cloud computing market and spur local businesses to embrace the digital economy.

“We are happy to build up the partnership with VSTECS to continuously bring advanced, secure and reliable cloud services and technologies to businesses in Malaysia. Building up a comprehensive network of ecosystem partners has been one of our main focuses in this region.” — Bernama