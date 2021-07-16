MAHB registers 153.2pc y-o-y passenger movement increase in June

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, MAHB said international and domestic passenger movements stood at 700,000 and 1.7 million respectively. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) network of airports recorded an increase of 153.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 2.4 million passenger movements in June 2021.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the airport operator said international and domestic passenger movements stood at 700,000 and 1.7 million respectively.

“On a last-twelve-month basis, MAHB’s network of airports contracted by 71.9 per cent with 28 million passenger movements.

“Overall aircraft movements increased by 68.1 per cent with international and domestic movements increasing by 161.8 per cent and 43.6 per cent respectively over June 2020,” it said.

MAHB said its airports in Malaysia remain restrained by the recent lockdown on social and economic activities, registering 200,000 passengers in June 2021, a decline of 57.1 per cent y-o-y over June 2020.

It said international and domestic sectors recorded 59,000 and 128,000 passenger movements, respectively.

“Overall aircraft movements declined by 3.2 per cent, international aircraft increased by 44.8 per cent while and domestic aircraft movements declined by 17.2 per cent over June 2020,” it said.

It said the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SGIA) in Istanbul registered 2.2 million total passenger movements in June 2021, the highest total passenger handled for a month since the beginning of the pandemic following the easing of Turkey border restrictions from June 10.

The airport operator said SGIA recorded 600,000 and 1.6 million international and domestic passenger movements respectively.

MAHB said airlines began to progressively operate more cargo flights while Malaysia passenger traffic was restrained by travel restrictions.

It said in June 2021, the number of cargo flights, including charters, increased by three-fold over pre-Covid level and registered 26.4 per cent growth in cargo movements over June 2020, or 11.7 per cent more than June 2019 cargo load recorded.

“There was an increase in cargo flights to Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea in June 2021,” it said.

It added that equally, domestic cargo movements for June 2021 registered double-digit growth of approximately 20 per cent over June 2020, or 35.4 per cent over June 2019, partly driven by e-commerce activities, shipments of perishable goods and some pharmaceuticals. — Bernama