Technology counters lift Bursa Malaysia at mid-afternoon

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Buying interest in technology stocks continues to keep Bursa Malaysia in positive territory at mid-afternoon today.

At 3.12pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.65 points better at 1,517.54 from Monday’s close of 1,512.89.

The market bellwether opened 0.94 of-a-point firmer at 1,513.83.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 470 to 394, while 445 counters were unchanged, 919 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.05 billion units worth RM1.58 billion.

Among technology stocks in focus are top gainer Genetec, which rose 13.05 per cent or RM2.18 to RM18.88, and MPI, which increased 1.34 per cent or 54 sen to RM40.80.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM8.08, Public Bank and IHH were flat each at RM4.08 and RM5.64 respectively, Petronas Chemicals increased three sen to RM8.07, and TNB dropped two sen.

Among the most active counters, Pasukhas gained three sen to 32 sen and Vsolar was unchanged at 1.5 sen, while ACE Market debutant Ramssol Group rose 7.5 sen to 52.5 sen.

Meanwhile, on the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 38.43 points higher at 11,042.13, the FBMT 100 Index widened 38.19 points to 10,759.83, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index strengthened 60.54 points to 12,070.04.

The FBM ACE expanded by 67.23 points to 7,089.82 and the FBM 70 climbed 71.11 points to 14,293.32.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 9.39 points to 14,943.94, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.70 of-a-point to 186.50, and the Plantation Index dropped 3.34 points to 6,238.68. — Bernama