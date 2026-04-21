NEW YORK, April 21 — ‌Elon Musk increased his stake ​in SpaceX last year by purchasing US$1.4 billion (RM5.5 billion) worth of stock from current and former ‌employees, The Information reported on Tuesday.

The secondary stock ​purchase, made through Musk’s trust, was disclosed in a draft of SpaceX’s confidential IPO prospectus, the report said.

SpaceX also ​approved a plan last month that would award the billionaire CEO 60 million additional shares if the company’s market capitalisation climbs from US$1.1 trillion to as high as US$6.6 trillion ‌and the firm completes an ambitious plan ⁠of building data centres in ⁠space to supply compute for ⁠AI developers, The Information said.

The ⁠stock would ⁠vest as SpaceX increases its market cap in US$500 billion increments, according to the Information.

Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify the report.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company, which confidentially filed for a U.S. listing in March, generated about US$8 billion in profit last ⁠year on revenue of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, Reuters reported in January.

SpaceX plans to use a dual-class ⁠equity structure that gives Class B shareholders 10 votes ⁠each, ⁠Reuters reported on Tuesday, concentrating power with Musk and ​a handful of other ​insiders, while Class A shares ‌sold to public investors will ​carry one vote each. — Reuters