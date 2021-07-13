Bursa Malaysia ends higher on persistent buying, upbeat Chinese data

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Bursa Malaysia closed higher today on persistent buying support led by technology stocks and in line with the better performance by regional peers following upbeat China economic data.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.44 per cent or 6.67 points higher at 1,519.56 from yesterday’s close of 1,512.89.

The market bellwether opened 0.94 of-a-point firmer at 1,513.83 and moved between 1,513.54 and 1,520.03 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 506 to 415, while 476 counters were unchanged, 831 untraded, and nine others suspended.

Turnover increased to 4.54 billion units worth RM2.53 billion from Monday’s 4.28 billion units worth RM2.35 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd head of equity sales Vincent Lau said that despite recording the highest daily cases of Covid-19 of 11,079 today, the country’s daily vaccination rate also reached a milestone.

“The daily Covid-19 vaccination rate which is also a record at 421,479 doses yesterday is positive for Malaysia (in its quest) to achieve herd immunity before the end of this year,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, the country’s daily vaccination rate hit a record high of 421,479 doses, of which 264,034 were administered for first doses and the remaining 157,445 were second doses.

Meanwhile, it was reported that China’s export growth accelerated 32.2 per cent in June from a year earlier, compared with 27.9 per cent growth in May.

“This has boosted sentiment as some concerns arose on port closures in China and other supply chain bottlenecks in June,” he said.

Among the technology stocks in focus were top gainer Genetec, which rose 11.25 per cent or RM1.88 to RM18.58, and MPI which increased 1.59 per cent or 64 sen to RM40.90.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank and IHH were all flat at RM8.06, RM4.08 and RM5.64 respectively, while Petronas Chemicals rose six sen to RM8.10 and TNB eased two sen to RM9.66.

Of the actives, Pasukhas gained four sen to 33 sen and Vsolar was unchanged at 1.5 sen, while Pelikan added 8.5 sen to 48 sen. ACE Market debutant Ramssol Group bagged six sen to 51 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index recovered 51.79 points to 11,055.49, the FBMT 100 Index increased 51.52 points to 10,773.16, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 87.10 points to 12,096.60.

The FBM ACE leapt 50.69 points to 7,073.28 and the FBM 70 surged 85.10 points to 14,307.31.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index perked up 1.60 points to 14,936.15, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.25 points to 187.05, and the Plantation Index was 0.11 of-a-point higher at 6,242.13.

Main Market volume expanded to 2.55 billion shares worth RM1.92 billion from 2.17 billion shares valued at RM1.77 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover went up to 269.89 million units valued at RM27.82 million from 185.92 million units worth RM19.85 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market narrowed to 1.71 billion shares worth RM579.47 billion against yesterday’s 1.92 billion shares valued at RM553.14 billion.

Consumer products and services accounted for 511.80 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (723.41 million), construction (87.90 million), technology (447.92 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (59.23 million), property (282.27 million), plantation (13.23 million), REITs (4.57 million), closed/fund (7,200), energy (283.66 million), healthcare (57.87 million), telecommunications and media (38.30 million), transportation and logistics (38.93 million), and utilities (9.29 million). — Bernama