TnG Group partners Finance Ministry, MDEC to accelerate e-commerce, online shopping

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Touch ‘n Go Group (TnG) announced its partnership with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to drive Budget 2021 initiatives via the Go-eCommerce Onboarding and Shop Malaysia Online (SMO) campaigns.

In a statement today, the group said the SMO campaigns will run from July 1 to Dec 31, 2021, to support local businesses and encourage online purchases.

TNG Digital Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Ignatius Ong said through the onboarding campaign, each micro enterprise, small and medium business or Malaysian individuals (without a business registration) that successfully register with TnG eWallet during the campaign period will be entitled to a RM20 subsidy for their first successful sale transacted.

This is limited to the first 80,000 new TnG eWallet merchants approved within the campaign period.

Meanwhile, he said the SMO campaign, in which TnG eWallet is participating for the second time, will help drive the government incentives to entice new and current users to shop digitally.

“In these trying times and through such consumer campaigns, our expanding user base provides small traders the opportunity to sustain, if not thrive, especially as consumers move towards online shopping and contactless transactions,” he added. — Bernama