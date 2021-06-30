Bursa Malaysia extends losses at mid-afternoon, CI down 11.36 points

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 598 to 292, while 403 counters were unchanged, 923 untraded and 61 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session lower as investors were on a risk-off mode due to the prevalent negative vibe from the Covid-19 development in the country.

The downtrend can be seen across sectors, except for technology, which recorded marginal gains.

At 3.08pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 11.36 points easier at 1,536.95 compared with Tuesday’s close of 1,548.31.

The market bellwether opened 1.01 points lower at 1,547.30.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 598 to 292, while 403 counters were unchanged, 923 untraded and 61 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.84 billion units worth RM1.42 billion.

Among heavyweights, only RHB Bank and PetChem were in positive territory, gaining two sen to RM5.39 and one sen to RM8.07, respectively.

Digi lost 12 sen to RM4.16 while Top Glove and IOI eased 10 sen each to RM4.20 and RM3.71 respectively.

Of the actives, Sedania surged 21 sen to 71 sen, Serba Dinamik was flat at 32 sen, and Saudee gained 1.5 sen to 20 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 65.79 points to 11,183.87, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 69.48 points to 10,899.76, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 78.89 points to 12,229.04.

The FBM ACE eased 54.25 points to 7,023.19 and the FBM 70 was 48.95 points lower at 14,488.19.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 57.76 points to 15,093.70, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.0 point lower at 186.33, and the Plantation Index shed 46.73 points to 6,423.12. — Bernama