Trading of Sunway’s shares suspended pending announcement

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Trading of Sunway Bhd’s shares on Bursa Malaysia will be suspended from 9am to 5pm tomorrow pending a material announcement.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the conglomerate said the stock exchange operator had approved the request today.

“The request for suspension is made under subparagraph 3.1(b) of Practice Note 2 on Requests for Suspension of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities,” Sunway said.

Media reports say the announcement would be related to the group’s stake disposal plan in the healthcare business.

Sunway’s shares rose four sen to close at RM1.78 today. — Bernama