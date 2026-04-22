KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — A chance roadside encounter due to a motorcycle breakdown and a TikTok livestream have sparked an unusual chain of kindness between a Chinese rider known as Dicky and a Malay mechanic called Abang Usop, drawing public attention and an emerging crowd-funded goodwill effort.

The story first began when Abang Usop received a late-night call on April 17 from a stranded rider whose motorcycle chain had snapped and the front sprocket was missing near Taman Kota Damansara during a bout of heavy rain.

The mechanic said he had already returned home but agreed to help after checking the location and agreed to a late-night repair fee, despite it being nearly 1am.

Abang Usop said he completed the repair and realised the rider Dicky only had RM80, even after borrowing from a friend.

Feeling that the rider was genuinely in need, Abang Usop said he used donation money to settle the matter instead, adding that he was moved by the encounter.

Dicky later shared his encounter on TikTok where he went viral and received about RM1,600 in livestream gifts, which he chose not to keep.

Instead, Dicky contacted Abang Usop and handed over the money so it could be used to help other people in need on the road in future.

“Let this kindness go to people who are truly desperate and have no way out there,” he said in a Facebook post shared online.

In another social media post, Dicky – who was reported to work in a restaurant in the Klang Valley – said he had also received about RM5,000 in total gifts but intended to pass most of it on, insisting he did not want to live off public donations.

“I still have hands and feet, I can still work to earn a living. I cannot accept donations and gifts!” he said in a separate update, adding that money can be dangerous if misused.

He also said he preferred to return to a simple life and continue working, despite growing online attention and visitors at his workplace.

The unexpected exchange between both men has since drawn praise online, with social media users calling it a rare example of strangers paying kindness forward without expectation of reward.