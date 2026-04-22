KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has reportedly sold one million shares in Sunway Healthcare Holdings Bhd, losing its status as a substantial shareholder in the latter.

According to a report in New Straits Times, EPF's holding now stands at 4.99 per cent, down from 5.13 per cent when the company was listed on March 18.

A substantial shareholder is generally an investor with at least 5 per cent ownership in a listed company, which requires additional regulatory disclosures.

Sunway Healthcare reportedly said in a filing that EPF sold the shares on April 16 for about RM1.83 million. The fund still owns around 574.97 million shares.

The EPF was among 20 cornerstone investors in Sunway Healthcare’s initial public offering (IPO) last month, the largest listing in Malaysia in nine years.