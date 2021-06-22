Sunway named among top 10 most attractive employers in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Sunway Bhd has emerged as the only local private sector company in the top 10 most attractive employers to work for in Malaysia for 2021, as rated by Randstad Malaysia.

Sunway Group president Tan Sri Chee Kin Chew said the recognition “demonstrates that our incessant efforts in attracting, developing and retaining talent are effective and bearing fruits.”

“We have come a long way in putting together the fundamental building blocks in creating a conducive and healthy workplace for our talent.

“We also emphasise and promote the value of lifelong learning by encouraging our people to attend training and to strive towards attaining their full potential, more so during this unusual period of global pandemic,” he said in a statement.

The company is named one of the country’s top employers in the 2021 Randstad Employer Brand Research, which studied job seekers’ and workers’ perceptions of employers’ brands.

Sunway has a staff strength of more than 16,000 people across 50 locations, primarily in Asia.

Chee also said that employee performance is monitored and measured through feedback and that the organisation cultivates a high-performance culture and offers a competitive compensation and benefits package provided as part of its talent management capacity.

In encouraging diversity and inclusive growth, Sunway supports local talent and is committed to local employment that made up 94 per cent of its senior management in 2020.

Sunway said it also maintains an age, race and gender-diverse workforce, which is representative of Malaysia’s multi-cultural composition.

During the pandemic, Sunway’s employee assistance programme, which includes a hotline for counselling services to employees who require mental health support to manage stress, family/ financial or other personal problems, are especially helpful.

Employees affected by the pandemic who are non-executives received cash vouchers amounting to RM800 each to mitigate the impact of reduced overtime pay, while frontline employees who had to support operations were provided hardship incentives and meal vouchers — Bernama