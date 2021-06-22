Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-afternoon

At 3.06pm, FBM KLCI stood at 1,576.77 after rising 4.53 points from 1,572.24 at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― The key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained in the positive territory during mid-afternoon on continuous buying support in the heavyweights amid better market sentiment.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 507 to 434, while 450 counters were unchanged, 812 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.91 billion units worth RM1.86 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank gained three sen each to RM8.21 and RM4.21 respectively, PetChem rose five sen to RM8.00, Tenaga bagged six sen to RM10.06, CIMB added one sen to RM4.60, while IHH was flat at RM5.76.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik increased 4.5 sen to 64.5 sen, MMAG slipped 1.5 sen to 16.5 sen, VSolar inched down half-a-sen to one sen, while Fintec was flat at 3.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index earned 25.57 points to 11,498.33, the FBMT 100 Index clinched 26.72 points to 11,194.03, and the FBM ACE earned 80.96 points to 7,639.57.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 15.93 points to 12,631.12 and the FBM 70 went up 14.31 points to 14,926.35.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 53.66 points to 15,299.66, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.95 of-a-point to 190.07, but the Plantation Index contracted 25.59 points to 6,571.73. ― Bernama