Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 1.38 points to 1,573.62 from yesterday’s close of 1,572.24. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― Bursa Malaysia extended early gains to mid-morning, thanks to buying support in heavyweights, led by Digi, as well as small capitalisation stocks.

At 11.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 1.38 points to 1,573.62 from yesterday’s close of 1,572.24.

Contributing 2.01 points to the gains in the composite index, Digi rose 14 sen to RM4.46 with 2.74 million shares changing hands following the signing of agreements for its proposed merger with Axiata Group Bhd.

Similarly, Axiata was up four sen to RM4.02 sen with 610,400 shares transacted.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 475 to 337, while 421 counters were unchanged, 970 untraded, and 12 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.02 billion units worth RM869.83 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.19, PChem bagged three sen to RM7.98, and Tenaga increased four sen to RM10.04.

Maybank was flat at RM8.18, while IHH lost eight sen to RM5.68.

As for the actives, MMAG and VSolar were both flat at 18 sen and 1.5 sen respectively, Serba Dinamik eased 1.5 sen to 58.5 sen, while Greenyield inched up half-a-sen to 32 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 19.32 points to 11,492.08, the FBMT 100 Index improved 16.35 points to 11,183.66, the FBM ACE advanced 76.32 points to 7,634.93, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 20.69 points to 12,635.89, while the FBM 70 earned 47.72 points to 14,959.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 7.51 points higher at 15,253.51, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.13 points to 190.25, but the Plantation Index gave up 25.32 points for 6,572. ― Bernama