MDEC: Malaysia’s creative industry bags RM42m in sales, commercial opportunities at Kidscreen Summit

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has helped eight animation companies and one game company generate about RM42 million in commercial opportunities and sales at the recent Virtual Kidscreen Summit 2021.

The agency led the nine creative companies through top decision and deal-makers to network and drive their businesses forward at the summit, which encompassed conferences and break-out sessions on the business of kids’ entertainment.

The companies captured RM27.3 million in commercial opportunities and the actual sales amounted to RM15.1 million, MDEC said in a statement today.

They include Monsta, Lemon Sky, Lil Critter, Giggle Garage, Skyline Interactive, Anima Vitae Point, Pixelline Studios, Animasia Studios and Common Extract.

MDEC said the summit, held virtually for the first time this year, provided a platform for the agency to present its Digital Creative Content Market Access and Business Marching Programme (2Ps).

The 2Ps is a continuous initiative in bridging opportunities for Malaysia’s digital creative industry to both domestic and international markets via Virtual Buyer Fly Ins and Virtual Business Missions. — Bernama