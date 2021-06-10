Peugeot to be prosecuted in France over 'dieselgate'

French car-maker Peugeot is under investigation ‘on allegations of consumer fraud in connection with the sale of Euro 5 diesel vehicles in France between 2009 and 2015’. — Reuters pic

ARIS, June 10 ― French car-maker Peugeot is facing prosecution in France over the “dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal, its parent company Stellantis said yesterday, after similar charges were announced against Renault and Volkswagen.

“Two other subsidiaries of Stellantis, Automobiles Citroen SA and FCA Italy SpA, have been summoned to appear before the Judicial Court of Paris, on June 10 and in July, respectively, as part of the same investigation,” Stellantis said in a statement.

The US-European auto giant said Peugeot was under investigation “on allegations of consumer fraud in connection with the sale of Euro 5 diesel vehicles in France between 2009 and 2015”.

“The companies firmly believe that their emission control systems met all applicable requirements at the relevant times and continue to do so and look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate that,” Stellantis added.

The announcement came a day after German automaker Volkswagen said it was facing charges over the scandal, and two days after Renault said the same.

“Dieselgate” erupted in 2015 when VW admitted that it had equipped around 11 million vehicles with devices capable of producing fake carbon dioxide emission readings during tests, even though actual emissions could be up to 40 times higher.

A legal source said the charges against Peugeot concerned allegations of “fraud endangering the health of a human or animal”.

France's DGCCRF anti-fraud agency had in February 2017 filed a report with the French justice system alleging that there was a “global strategy aimed at fabricating fraudulent motors and then commercialising them”.

Investigators allege that some 1.9 million Euro 5 diesel cars, “whose motors functioned using the fraudulent strategy”, were sold by Peugeot-Citroen in France between September 2009 and September 2015. ― AFP