MMAG’s M Jets International targets annual cargo volume to grow 142pc in five years

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — MMAG Holdings Bhd’s subsidiary, M Jets International Sdn Bhd, targets its annual cargo volume to grow 142 per cent in five years after obtaining the approval to operate commercial air transport in Malaysia.

MMAG executive director Kenny Khow said M Jets expected its annual cargo volume to increase from 43,200 tonnes in 2021 to 104,400 tonnes in 2025.

“M Jets aims to set up a Tier-1 cargo facility at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to provide a comprehensive range of cargo handling services which are customisable and will serve as a dedicated storage facility for its customers,” he said in a statement today.

On Tuesday, MMAG announced in a filing to Bursa Malaysia that M Jets had obtained the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia to begin its commercial air transport operation in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, MMAG said the inaugural flight to Kuching, Sarawak is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, 2021.

“MMAG envisions to be the nation’s first local full-fledged integrated supply chain management company in the private sector with its own air cargo services,” it said.

The company will be commencing operations with its current B737-400F aircraft scheduled charter to serve both Sabah and Sarawak as a start to enhance the cargo freight services to the underserved areas.

“M Jets also targets to induct an additional one B737-400F and two B737-800F aircraft by the end of 2021,” it added. — Bernama