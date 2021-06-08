Pecca Group to invest RM5m to expand face mask production

People were face masks during the movement control order, in Kuala Lumpur city centre February 16, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Pecca Group Bhd (Pecca) plans to invest RM5 million to expand its face mask manufacturing facility and enhance the group’s product range.

The company said the new product range under wholly-owned subsidiary Pecca Leather Sdn Bhd would include advanced mask models such as KF94, KN95, and N95 duckbill to cater to increasing requirements among medical, corporate, and retail customers.

“The expansion which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021 and will be funded entirely by internally generated funds,” it said in a statement today.

A total of RM3 million would be used to purchase five new product lines and RM2 million for building renovation, it said.

The upholstery manufacturer, which ventured into making face masks in August 2020, currently has seven production lines that mainly cater to three-ply and four-ply face masks.

“Pecca envisions the healthcare segment to complement its automotive leather manufacturing segment, providing two engines to power the growth of the company in the longer term.

“With the possibility of the Covid-19 pandemic turning endemic, the use of face masks is likely to continue unabated and contribute strongly to the healthcare segment’s future growth,” it said. —