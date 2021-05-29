Lazada offers free shipping, up to 48 hour delivery for groceries, essential items

Lazada will offer various vouchers for shoppers to use as they shop from the safety of home. — Lazada screenshot

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — E-commerce platform Lazada Malaysia (Lazada) is offering a 24-to-48-hour delivery service as well as daily free shipping vouchers on essential items following the expected rise in demand for online groceries during the total lockdown.

Its chief logistics officer Olivier Petra in a statement today said during this crucial time, Lazada is prioritising the delivery fulfilment of essential items, such as fresh produce, face masks, hand sanitisers, household goods, baby supplies, and pet supplies.

“Homebound Malaysians can rest easy knowing that we will ensure their groceries are delivered fast and on time.

“We urge the local community to make use of the daily free shipping vouchers provided to shop safely from home and help curb the spread of Covid-19. We are also conducting contactless delivery for the safety and peace of mind of all our customers and staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lazada chief business officer Sherry Tan said grocery purchases on Lazada have tripled year on year during the nationwide Movement Control Order 3.0, and the number of local grocers that have digitalised through Lazada has nearly doubled since last year.

“We stand ready to continuously connect thousands of homegrown grocers with more than one-third of the local population shopping on the Lazada app every month,” she added.

Online shoppers can have easy access to fresh vegetables, fruits, meat, seafood, cooking ingredients, and daily essentials from thousands of local grocers specially curated on the ‘Shop From Home’ page via http://lzd.co/MalaysiaShopFromHome.

Online shoppers can select stores on the page for same-day, next-day, and 48-hour deliveries in Klang Valley and enjoy millions of free shipping vouchers that are restocked on a daily basis at midnight. — Bernama