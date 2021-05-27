YB Ventures expects irredeemable convertible unsecured loan stocks to raise RM48.5m

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Tiles manufacturer and information technology company YB Ventures Bhd expected to raise RM48.5 million of irredeemable convertible unsecured loan stocks (ICULS) based on the issued share capital of 242.62 million.

In a statement, the company said 94 per cent of the proceeds will be utilised to upgrade its existing production lines and to construct four new production lines, which are estimated to cost RM45.6 million.

Executive director Au Yee Boon said it is imperative for the company to work on the expansion strategy as its existing manufacturing facilities which comprise eight production lines are currently operating at its peak capacity.

“After deliberation with the management team, we have decided to embark on this funding option as it enables the company to raise funds without incurring high interest costs as in the case of borrowing from financial institutions, where the 0.1 per cent annual coupon payment on the nominal value of the ICULS is much lower than the base lending rate,” he said.

He added that the remainder of the proceeds raised is for working capital and estimated expenses for the corporate exercise.

YB Ventures has obtained the approval from the Securities Commission for the listing of up to 1.21 billion ICULS on the basis of five ICULS at RM0.04 each for every one existing ordinary share in YB Ventures held on an entitlement date to be determined later.

In addition, Au said the company is confident its first negative ion tiles launched in Malaysia, Talos Living Tiles will exceed RM30 million in sales target based on positive feedback from property developers and end users. — Bernama