Hong Kong stocks finish well up

A panel displays the closing Hang Seng Index inside the Hong Kong Exchanges, on the day the stock exchange operator announces their annual results in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, May 25 — Hong Kong stocks rallied today in line with an Asia-wide advance following a strong Wall Street lead as investor concern about inflation was replaced by optimism about the global recovery outlook.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.75 percent, or 498.60 points, to 28,910.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.40 percent, or 84.06 points, to 3,581.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 1.91 percent, or 44.68 points, to 2,381.93. — AFP