Tokyo stocks close up for third straight session

TOKYO, May 24 — Tokyo stocks closed higher for a third consecutive session today as investors welcomed the opening of Japan’s first mass vaccination centres.

Trading is expected to remain cautious for now with investors eyeing the expected extension of a virus state of emergency in several Japanese regions. — Reuters pic

“The opening of the mass vaccination centres is positive news as investors have been concerned about the slow movement of Japan’s vaccination programme,” Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

The two military-run centres opened in Tokyo and Osaka today to administer thousands of shots daily, initially to elderly residents of the cities.

Trading, however, is expected to remain cautious for now with investors eyeing the expected extension of a virus state of emergency in several Japanese regions, including Tokyo, as the country battles a fourth wave of virus cases.

Investors were also paying attention to movements in bitcoin’s price after the world’s most popular cryptocurrency went through wild gyrations last week.

“As we open for the week, eyes will remain on the crypto space with bitcoin down,” as China looks to step up its crackdown on bitcoin while Washington considers improving the transparency of transactions, said Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at National Australia Bank.

The dollar fetched ¥108.74 (RM4.14) in Asian afternoon trade, against ¥108.95 in New York on Friday.

Toyota jumped 1.05 per cent to ¥8,835 on hopes for strong earnings, as rival Nissan gained 0.88 per cent to ¥532.8.

But SoftBank Group dropped 2.33 per cent to ¥8,315 as Sony lost 0.14 per cent to ¥10,510.

Japanese dating app operator Net Marketing plunged 19.34 per cent to ¥417 after it said personal data of its users had likely been leaked.

SBI Holdings lost 2.66 per cent to ¥2,703 following reports that authorities would soon order a unit of the online financial firm to suspend operations over alleged illegal soliciting from investors.

SBI today announced plans to close down the unit. — AFP