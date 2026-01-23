BANGI, Jan 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that Malaysia would find it difficult to express early support for the proposed establishment of a Board of Peace for Gaza without clear and firm guarantees regarding the fate of the people of Palestine, especially in Gaza.

“We have given our views. We are following developments, and it is quite difficult (to give support) unless there are genuinely strong and firm guarantees concerning the people of Gaza and Palestine.

“(The issue of) recognition, a complete halt to the brutal and barbaric attacks by the Israeli regime, and the restoration of humanitarian aid. These have not been carried out, so it is difficult for us to give early support,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Surau Al Amin, Section 8, Bandar Baru Bangi here.

Previously, Anwar said Malaysia has chosen to be cautious before expressing any support for the establishment of the Board of Peace proposed by United States President Donald Trump, which is aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

According to the prime minister, the government has yet to obtain clear information regarding the establishment of the board.

On January 16, Trump announced the formation of a Board of Peace for Gaza as a key element of the second phase of a plan to end the war in the Palestinian territory. — Bernama pic