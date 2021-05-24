London, Paris stocks climb, Frankfurt on holiday

In initial trade, London’s FTSE 100 index rose almost 0.2 per cent to 7,028.30 points compared with the close on Friday. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 24 — London and Paris stocks edged higher in subdued opening deals today, with Frankfurt shut for a public holiday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 added nearly 0.1 per cent to stand at 6,391.55.

On the downside, Asian markets mostly fell today as inflation concerns play off against optimism over the global recovery, with investors anxious over spiking infections in parts of the region. — AFP