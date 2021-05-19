Malaysian International Furniture Fair rescheduled to next year, says organiser

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — This year’s edition of the Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) has been moved to next year due to the ongoing global pandemic situation, said event organiser Informa Markets.

In a statement today, the organiser said the 26th edition of the MIFF, which was slated to be from September 1 to September 4, 2021, will be rescheduled to March 8 to March 11, 2022, at both the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre and Putra World Trade Centre.

“We regret that we are unable to hold the event this year but we will continue connecting with the global furniture market and provide trade opportunities to exhibitors and buyers,” said MIFF founder and chairman Datuk Tan Chin Huat.

In the absence of the physical show in 2021, the third edition of the MIFF online exhibition, MIFF Furniverse, will take place in August 2021, he said.

“We are glad to receive advanced bookings from new exhibitors to join the third MIFF Furniverse based on real business achieved from the last two editions.

“The previous online exhibitions had proven its effectiveness to help global buyers accomplish their business needs in the absence of a physical show,” Tan said.

MIFF Furniverse had concluded its second edition in March 2021, attracting 67 exhibitors and 1,703 buyer visits from 101 countries and regions, an increase of 35.5 per cent from the first edition in August 2020.

A total of US$4.55 million (RM18.75 million) in sales were generated over the five-day online event.

MIFF is the largest marketplace for Malaysian furniture exporters offering a wide range of office furniture from local and international manufacturers.

For more information about the MIFF and Furniverse, visit www.miff.com.my or email [email protected] — Bernama