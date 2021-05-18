AirAsia super app names new CEO

In a statement today, AirAsia said Amanda Woo joined the company in 2012 and was promoted in early 2019 to chief commercial officer whereby she was part of the founding team of the airasia super app. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Airasia super app, previously known as airasia.com, has appointed Amanda Woo as its new chief executive officer (CEO) effective tomorrow.

She is replacing Karen Chan, who will be assuming a board position with the super app business.

In a statement today, AirAsia said Woo joined the company in 2012 and was promoted in early 2019 to chief commercial officer whereby she was part of the founding team of the airasia super app.

AirAsia digital president Aireen Omar said Woo’s experience in the past decade with the group would allow her to maximise the strong data, network and technology.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Group Bhd executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said her promotion would act as a catalyst for airasia super app’s growth sprint. — Bernama