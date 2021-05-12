Hong Leong Bank to continue providing financial relief assistance

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Hong Leong Bank and Hong Leong Islamic Bank will continue to extend its targeted assistance payment/repayment packages to those facing cash-flow disruptions due to the current movement control order (MCO 3.0).

Group managing director and chief executive officer Domenic Fuda said in a statement today that the relief assistance is intended to provide for various customers’ needs based on their individual circumstances.

“We recognise that some borrowers will inevitably face cash flow challenges due to the ongoing pandemic impact.

“Hence, we will continue to provide and make available repayment/payment relief to those customers needing assistance,” he said.

Fuda added that the bank’s simplified online application process for the payment relief assistance plans (PRAP) will continue to ensure borrowers receive the relief assistance promptly, easing their financial burden.

This includes helping manage repayment/payment obligations such as restructuring and rescheduling of loan and financing, repayment/payment deferments and reduction on monthly loan/financing instalments, he said.

Under the PRAP, there are dedicated plans for micro-enterprises, B40 and M40 customers, among others, as well as managing credit card debt through the HLB Credit Card Conversion Relief Plan.

In addition, the bank is also extending loans and financing to customers who have been looking at expanding their business, automating or digitising their operations, or individuals who are looking for new loans/financing to cater to their personal loan/financing needs.

“We encourage customers to proactively reach out to us when they need help so that we can discuss the type and duration of assistance required.

“The bank remains steadfast in our commitment to offer the right assistance so that we can together see through the current pandemic-related challenges,” Fuda said.

For more information or to apply for relief assistance, customers can visit www.hlb.com.my/relief.

Alternatively, customers can visit a bank branch or call the dedicated HLB PRAP hotline at 03-7959 1888. — Bernama