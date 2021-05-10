Bursa Malaysia extends downtrend at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Bursa Malaysia extended its downtrend to mid-afternoon, dragged down by selling activities in the index-linked counters, led by Top Glove.

At 3.02pm, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) contracted 1.13 points to 1,586.32 from Friday’s close of 1,587.45.

Top Glove dragged the composite index down by 1.08 points after falling seven sen to RM5.19, with 8.6 million shares changing hands.

The overall market breadth was weaker as losers outnumbered gainers 726 to 341, while 391 counters were unchanged, 712 untraded and seven others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.98 billion worth RM2.19 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga added one sen each to RM8.25 and RM9.91, respectively, while Public Bank was flat at RM4.10.

PetChem eased three sen to RM8.27 and IHH Healthcare shed two sen to RM5.64.

Of the actives, Focus Dynamics slipped half-a-sen to nine sen, KTG trimmed 1.5 sen to 21 sen, Sedania bagged 2.5 sen to 33.5 sen, while Tanco edged up 1.5 sen to 12.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 22.95 points to 11,634.67, the FBMT 100 Index was 22.2 points lower at 11,292.18, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 26.93 points to 13,050.9, the FBM ACE fell 80.37 points to 8,246.16 and the FBM 70 erased 84.73 points to 15,174.75.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 15.45 points to 14,788.17, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 0.44 of-a-point to 200.1, while the Plantation Index soared 94.07 points to 7,191.56. — Bernama