BIMB Investments declares 7.89pc income distribution for BIMB-Arabesque i Global Dividend Fund

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — BIMB Investment Management Bhd (BIMB Investment) has declared 7.89 per cent (Ringgit Class) income distribution yield for its its multi-currency global Shariah-ESG equity fund, the BIMB-Arabesque i Global Dividend Fund 1 (BiGDF1) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

In a statement, BIMB Investment chairman Mohamed Ridza Mohamed Abdulla said the distribution has outperformed its benchmark target of 6.0 per cent for the fifth consecutive year.

“Investors confidence has resulted in a strong performance earning an income distribution of 3.40 sen/cent per unit for its Ringgit Class and US dollar Class, while 3.30 sen/cent per unit for Ringgit Hedged Class and Singapore Dollar Class, respectively,” he said.

The income distribution yield of the Fund is 7.89 per cent for the Ringgit Class, 7.93 per cent for the Ringgit Hedged Class, 7.88 per cent for the Singapore Dollar Class, and 7.88 per cent for the US Dollar Class.

Mohamed Ridza said BIMB Investment has partnered with global asset management firm Arabesque Asset Management Ltd (Arabesque) to bring added value to its investors.

The Target Fund’s investment strategy uniquely combines Shariah compliance, sustainability values, a sophisticated fundamental stock selection process, a state-of-the-art risk and investment management technology, he added.

Meanwhile, BIMB Investment chief executive officer Najmuddin Mohd Lutfi said through BiGDF1, funds management is changing with a financial technology solution that constructs the investment portfolio for capital growth while managing market volatility, analysing data, and making intuition-free decisions.

“BiGDF1 integrates Shariah values and ESG principles while leveraging artificial intelligence technology to deliver sustainable performance and potentially superior risk-return profile, as shown in the consistently stellar performance of the dividend yields for the fifth year in a row,” he said. — Bernama