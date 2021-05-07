Mitsubishi ranks top three non-national brand for fourth consecutive month

The logo of Mitsubishi Motors Corp is displayed at the company’s showroom in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (Mitsubishi) sold 1,872 vehicles in April 2021, placing it the top three non-national automotive brand for the fourth consecutive month.

In a statement today, the official distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Malaysia said the progressive sales were attributed to its new Xpander model.

“The model has dominated the non-national multi-purpose vehicle segment since January with more than 10,000 bookings since its launch in November 2020.

“It contributed 982 units or 52 per cent of the company’s April sales,” it said, adding that about 3,800 units have been delivered to new owners in Malaysia.

The Triton also maintained a solid market share of close to 20 per cent and remained a favourite choice within the pick-up segment despite healthy competition from newly launched rivals, the company added.

Mitsubishi sold 680 units of Triton in April and 142 units of the new Triton Athlete have been delivered.

Chief executive officer Tomoyuki Shinnishi said the company has increased production of the model amid the latest Movement Control Order.

“Although there was a decline in many economic sectors and the environmental sentiments started to take a toll on the people caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are relieved to see our sales growth moving towards a positive direction.

“We are aware that a large number of our customers aim to purchase their vehicles before the sales and services tax exemption expires at the end of June,” Tomoyuki noted. — Bernama