Malaysia’s wholesale, retail trade rebounds 9.3pc in March 21

Wholesale and retail trade rose 9.3 per cent to RM112.8 billion in March 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Wholesale and retail trade rose 9.3 per cent to RM112.8 billion in March 2021, the first positive year-on-year (y-o-y) growth this year, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said.

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said this increase was contributed by motor vehicles which surged 40.7 per cent or RM4.3 billion to RM15 billion, and similarly, retail trade which expanded 10.5 per cent or RM4.3 billion to RM45 billion.

Wholesale trade also showed an uptick trend, registering an increase of RM1 billion or 1.8 per cent to RM52.7 billion, he said.

Likewise, Mohd Uzir said month-on-month (m-o-m) sales value grew 4.4 per cent in March 2021, underpinned by motor vehicles which soared 34.6 per cent.

“Compared to March 2019, which was before the Covid-19 pandemic, sales of wholesale and retail trade also showed a positive growth of 3.0 per cent.

“This was driven by the extra consumers’ disposable income due to withdrawal of i-Sinar, i-Lestari and the increase in commodity prices such as oil palm and rubber,” he noted.

Vehicle sales tax exemption incentives also continue to play a role in stimulating the purchase of motor vehicles.

Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the online retail sales index, which portrays e-commerce activity, continued to record 18.3 per cent growth y-o-y. — Bernama