Bursa Malaysia retreats at opening

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― Bursa Malaysia started the day in volatile trading but the key index remained above the 1,570 level as sentiment was weighed by the positive global market amid mild profit-taking on the local front.

At 9.10am, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 4.65 points to 1,573.68 from yesterday's close of 1,578.33.

The index opened 0.34 of-a-point higher at 1,578.67.

Gainers and losers almost equal 219 to 217, while 327 counters were unchanged, 1,415 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 401.00 million worth RM212.68 million.

Rakuten Trade, in a note, said it anticipates the local market to remain in consolidation mode due to lack of catalysts and expects the FBM KLCI to hover in the range of between 1,575 and 1,585.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained one sen to RM8.24, Public Bank was flat at RM4.09 and PetChem fell four sen to RM8.15.

Of the actives, Niche Capital rose two sen to 24.5 sen, while Tanco, TA Win, UCrest were flat at 10 sen, 16.5 sen and 35 sen, respectively.

Among the gainers, Widetec bagged 49 sen to RM2.15, LB Aluminium and Genting Plantation firmed nine sen each to RM1.32 and RM8.82, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 20.11 points to 11,576.05, the FBMT 100 Index was 23.35 points lower at 11,232.38, the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 26.95 points to 12,966.89, and the FBM ACE decreased 3.46 points for 8,272.30.

However, the FBM 70 rose 6.33 points to 15,211.19.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index reduced 17.44 points to 14,751.19, the Plantation Index improved 16.52 points to 7,008.88, but the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.62 of-a-point to 198.06. ― Bernama