Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-morning, dragged down by profit-taking in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 10.66 points to 1,612.81 from yesterday’s closing of 1,623.74.

The market bellwether opened 0.26 of-a-point lower at 1,623.21.

The overall market breadth was negative with losers thumping gainers 647 versus 257, while 415 counters were unchanged, 881 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.37 billion shares worth RM2.32 billion.

Heavyweights Maybank slipped 5.0 sen to RM8.31, Public Bank fell 2.0 sen to RM4.17, Top Glove contracted 8.0 sen to RM5.82, while Petronas Chemicals rose 1.0 sen to RM7.92 and TNB was flat at RM10.

Among the active counters, Kanger International earned half-a-sen to 7.5 sen, Careplus added 3.0 sen to RM2.79, Focus Dynamics was flat at 14.5 sen and KTG eased half-a-sen to 25 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index shed 71 points to 11,866.91, the FBMT 100 went down 68.08 points to 11,524.50, the FBM 70 was 61.22 points lower at 15,656.40, the FBM Emas Shariah lost 85.59 points to 13,358.72, while the FBM ACE advanced 6.59 points to 8,907.51.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index dipped 18.53 points to 6,866.21, the Financial Services Index reduced 73.06 points to 14,978.55 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.58 of-a-point to 197.08. ― Bernama