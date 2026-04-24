JOHOR BAHRU, April 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the government has yet to discuss postponing the Melaka and Johor state elections to a later date, following the nationwide energy supply situation due to tensions in West Asia.

Anwar, who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and PKR president, said that no decision has been made for the ruling coalition to contest in the upcoming elections on its own.

“These matters will be discussed at a later date,” he told reporters briefly after performing Friday prayers at the Bandar Permas Jaya Mosque here today.

On Tuesday, PKR secretary-general Datuk Fuziah Salleh said calls to postpone the Melaka and Johor state elections need to be assessed realistically, particularly if the reason for the delay is linked to geopolitical factors.

She was reported saying that the matter must take into account the time limits within which an election can be postponed and the implications involved.

Last week, Umno’s Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was reported saying he would bring a motion to postpone the Johor and Melaka state elections to the party’s supreme council following the geopolitical crisis in West Asia.

Following that, Melaka DAP chief Khoo Poay Tiong, who is also the Kota Melaka MP, suggested that the Melaka government submit a petition to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to declare a state of emergency in an effort to delay the state’s election due to the situation.

The Melaka state election is expected to be held by this year as the current assembly term is scheduled to end in December 2026.

For Johor, its current term is expected to end in April 2027.

At present, there are no official polling dates yet as the Election Commission has not officially made an announcement.